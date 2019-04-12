How Jordan Stevens has been impressing Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes winger Jordan Stevens has "good quality and speed" following his inclusion in the Whites matchday squad in midweek.

The 19-year-old was named on the bench for United's 2-0 victory at Deepdale on Tuesday in place of the likes of fellow forward Jack Clarke and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown.

Stevens made the move from Forest Green Rovers to Elland Road in January 2018, and has been in fine form for the title-winning development side this season under Carlos Corberan's watchful eye.

The winger made his first-team debut for the club in mid-January after he stepped off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Stoke City in place of Mateusz Klich.

Bielsa, though, praised his qualities and indicated that his recent performances for the Under-23s and in training were behind his inclusion in Lancashire.

"The games with the Under-23s are always a reference for him," Bielsa said ahead of this weekend's clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

"In a previous press conference, I was talking about three levels of important situations: games in the Championship, games we doing during the week in training and after that, the Under-23s.

"For the players not involved with us who have no minutes in the Championship I am very focused on what they are doing in training and, of course, with the Under-23 games.

"He has all the necessary skills to play on the side in attack. He has good quality and speed too."