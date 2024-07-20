Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jayden Bogle is due to have a medical with Leeds United this weekend with a £5m deal agreed

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are closing in on their fourth signing of the summer transfer window with Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle set for a medical. The full-back will set Leeds back £5 million with a deal thought to have progressed quickly on Friday evening.

It means that, should the deal go through without a hitch, Bogle will join up with the Whites on their pre-season training camp in Germany and he may well be involved in Leeds' next pre-season friendly as the start of the Championship season edges ever closer. The Whites have already added Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell to their ranks this summer and no matter which way you look at the signing of Bogle, it's a deal that seems to make a huge amount of sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's clear that right-back has been a problem position within Farke's ranks heading into the summer, with Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh among those leaving the club on free transfers, Connor Roberts returning to parent club Burnley and Archie Gray moving on to join Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £40m.

A right-sided option was obviously a priority for the Whites then heading into the summer window and as if to accentuate the hole within his squad, Farke opted to experiment with a back three in the friendly win over Harrogate Town on Friday night.

In fact, while Gray held the position down to tremendous effect last season, the very fact that he was asked to play in the role shows that it has been something of a problem area for Farke for some time. Bogle more than ticks that box, with the Sheffield United man an out and out right-back, who will hold his own defensively, but loves to get forward, get involved in build up play and pop up in dangerous areas of the field.

In what was a desperately poor campaign for the Blades, he was one of the very few that emerged with his stock intact with his performances being a shining light under both Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder. In 34 league appearances last season, he bagged three goals, with efforts coming against Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United and as he prepares to turn 24 next week, it seems he will be making the move to Leeds just as he enters his peak years as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's clear where he'll slot in and where Farke will intend to use him then, with Leeds' defensive structure for the new season beginning to take shape. Of course, there is more work to be done in the market this summer and it wouldn't be a surprise to see another full-back arrive at the club between now and the end of August, just to ensure the club have the depth required on either flank.

Promotion is the clear aim and Bogle is a signing that underlines that ambition with his pedigree and experience at the top level coming as a huge boost. It's worth noting that the move also significantly weakens a rival for the top two.

The Blades had high hopes of keeping Bogle this summer, using the 23-year-old to spearhead their hopes of bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking. There is still a lot of uncertainty around what the South Yorkshire outfit will be able to do in the window while the takeover process continues, but they have secured four signings, including the free transfers of Callum O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum, while Kieffer Moore has joined on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, though, it seems Bogle will be joining a player exodus that is already 12-players strong, with the likes of Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, George Baldock, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood leaving Bramall Lane. Leeds won't be concerning themselves with the Blades' situation, though. They'll be focused on their own task at hand and the signing of Bogle, should it go through, seems to suit their goal of bouncing back from their play-off final heartbreak by winning promotion at the second time of asking.