How happy are Leeds United fans? Here’s where they rank among the Championship

Leeds United are the fifth happiest fans in the Championship, that's according to research uncovered by www.footballtips.com.

For the purpose of the study, 3,600 UK-based adults aged 18 or over were quizzed, all of whom revealed that they follow football and support at least one of the EFL Championship teams. Respondents were split evenly across all 24 teams.

Initially, all respondents were asked 'Would you say you're currently happy with the team you support?' and Whites fans appeared fifth in the 24 team list.

Norwich City fans were discovered as the least happiest, followed by West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Preston North End, who made up the bottom four.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were joined in the top six by Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Wigan while Rotherham United possessed the happiest fans, 1% more than second placed Swansea City.

When respondents were asked the reason why they were unhappy, reasons ranges from poor performances, season ticket prices, unstable management, unstable management lack of trophies. In terms of season ticket prices, Leeds offer the sixth highest season ticket price at £398.

A spokesperson from FootballTips said: “We wanted to see whether there was a correlation between the cost of season tickets and fans happiness.

"We were surprised to see that Norwich did not fare well, with them having the most expensive season ticket on offer, the joint most expensive pie as well as the least self-confessed ‘happy’ fans.

"Although cost definitely seems to hold some weight when it comes to fan happiness, it would seem that poor performance; past relegation and management problems are the true issues.”

Here is the list in full:

24. Norwich – 9%

23. West Bromwich Albion – 14%

22. Reading – 16%

21. Preston – 21%

20. Ipswich – 25%

19. Birmingham – 28%

18. Sheffield Wednesday – 35%

17. Hull – 37%

16. QPR – 40%

15. Bristol – 42%

14. Stoke City – 45%

13. Aston Villa – 52%

12. Millwall – 56%

11. Bolton Wanderers – 63%

10. Blackburn Rovers – 67%

9. Nottingham Forest – 72%

8. Brentford – 75%

7. Derby – 81%

6. Middlesbrough – 83%

5. Leeds – 89%

4. Sheffield Utd – 91%

3. Wigan – 91%

2. Swansea – 93%

1. Rotherham – 94%