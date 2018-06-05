How far will Leeds United fans have to travel to follow the Whites this season?

Leeds United fans always travel in their numbers to follow the Whites up and down the country - but how many miles will they total in the 2018/19 Championship season?

United fans boasted the biggest away following in the second tier last season with nearly 3,000 supporters on average backing the Whites away from home throughout the campaign.

Leeds United fans celebrate at Barnsley.

The new season brings new grounds and with the Championship line-up now complete we take a look at just how far Leeds fans will have to travel to follow their side over the next year in the league.

The shortest away trip comes in the form of newly promoted Rotherham United which is just a 66 mile round trip to the New York Stadium and back, while a visit to recently relegated Swansea City will be the longest of the season with fans clocking up a massive 508 miles to and from the Liberty Stadium.

In total United fans will travel 5,500 miles there and back to games should they attend all the away fixtures which, if travelling by car, amounts to nearly £1000 in petrol for a 35 gallon vehicle.

Here are the total number of miles Leeds fans will have to travel to and from opposing teams this season:

Aston Villa - 118 miles (236 total)

Birmingham City - 119 miles (238 total)

Blackburn Rovers - 56 miles (112 total)

Bolton Wanderers - 50 miles (100 total)

Brentford - 195 miles (390 total)

Bristol City - 213 miles (426 total)

Derby County - 76 miles (152 total)

Hull City - 60 miles (120 total)

Ipswich Town - 200 miles (400 total)

Middlesbrough - 73 miles (146 total)

Millwall - 206 miles (412 total)

Norwich City - 175 miles (350 total)

Nottingham Forest - 74 miles (148 total)

Preston North End - 68 miles (136 total)

Queens Park Rangers - 227 miles (454 total)

Reading - 208 miles (416 total)

Rotherham United - 33 miles (66 total)

Sheffield United - 41 miles (82 total)

Sheffield Wednesday - 32 miles (64 total)

Stoke City - 91 miles (182 total)

Swansea City - 254 miles (508 total)

West Bromich Albion - 124 miles (248 total)

Wigan Athletic - 57 miles (114 total)

*Total number of miles travelled = 5,500

*All distances above are calculated from Elland Road to the opposition's stadium by the quickest route