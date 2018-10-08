How did Leeds United's loan players fare this weekend? Lack of minutes a recurring theme

Have your say

It was a busy weekend of action across Europe but how did Leeds United's loanees get on for their temporary teams? We take a look...

Here's how those Whites players away from Elland Road fared this weekend...

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

Coyle played 90 minutes at right-back during Fleetwood's 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers and played a starring role for his side earning plaudits from fans and the local press.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks completed 73 minutes of the same fixture for the opposition on Saturday playing on the left of a front three in the emphatic defeat.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The 19-year-old played up front in a front three leading the line for the Eredivisie side but failed to help his side as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Pawel Cibicki - Molde

The forward played 83 minutes of Molde's 1-0 away win over FK Bodo as former Whites player Alfie Haaland's son Erling bagged the winner.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Whites striker was an unused substitute during Trabzonspor's 3-1 away victory over Akhisar.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Whites utility man was an unused substitute as Willem earned a 1-1 draw with Feyenoord on home soild.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back failed to make Posh's match day squad once again as they fell to a thumping 4-0 defeat to Barnsley at London Road. Denton is yet to feature in League One for Steve Evans having made just two first-team appearances in Cup competitions so far.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

The Irish defender was named as a substitute for Blackpool's 2-2 draw with Rochdale but was unused yet again for the Seasiders. O'Connor has featured five times for Blackpool but hasn't played any competitive minutes since late August.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

Sacko failed to make Las Palmas' match day squad after making his first It was the 24-year-old's first appearance for his loan side in a month last time out.

Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion

Male wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad as they ran out 4-1 victors over Wisbech Town in the Evo-Stik League East Division.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in Burgos' 1-0 defeat to Coruxo in the Segunda Division B.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 18-year-old central defender played all 90 minutes of Town's 2-0 away win at Ebbsfleet United.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa FC

Balboa was an unused substitute as Terrassa defeated Martinenc away from home 3-1 on Sunday.

Yosuke Ideguchi - SpVgg Greuther Furth

The Japan international, who moved to Bundesliga 2 from Leeds United in August, looks set to miss much of this season after Greuther Furth confirmed he had ruptured a knee ligament in a 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden last Sunday.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The Belgian left-back was an unused substitute during Oostende's 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren as he continues his comeback from injury.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute during Zwolle's 2-0 win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder featured for 90 minutes as Conquense played out a 1-1 draw with Ontinyent.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic stepped off the bench for the final eight minutes of Barakalldo's 1-0 defeat to Racing on Sunday.