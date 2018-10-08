How did Leeds United's loan players fare this weekend? Lack of minutes a recurring theme

It was a busy weekend of action across Europe but how did Leeds United's loanees get on for their temporary teams? We take a look...
Here's how those Whites players away from Elland Road fared this weekend...
Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town
Coyle played 90 minutes at right-back during Fleetwood's 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers and played a starring role for his side earning plaudits from fans and the local press.
Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers
Wilks completed 73 minutes of the same fixture for the opposition on Saturday playing on the left of a front three in the emphatic defeat.
Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo
The 19-year-old played up front in a front three leading the line for the Eredivisie side but failed to help his side as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.
Pawel Cibicki - Molde
The forward played 83 minutes of Molde's 1-0 away win over FK Bodo as former Whites player Alfie Haaland's son Erling bagged the winner.
Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor
The Whites striker was an unused substitute during Trabzonspor's 3-1 away victory over Akhisar.
Vurnon Anita - Willem II
The Whites utility man was an unused substitute as Willem earned a 1-1 draw with Feyenoord on home soild.
Tyler Denton - Peterborough United
The left-back failed to make Posh's match day squad once again as they fell to a thumping 4-0 defeat to Barnsley at London Road. Denton is yet to feature in League One for Steve Evans having made just two first-team appearances in Cup competitions so far.
Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool
The Irish defender was named as a substitute for Blackpool's 2-2 draw with Rochdale but was unused yet again for the Seasiders. O'Connor has featured five times for Blackpool but hasn't played any competitive minutes since late August.
Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas
Sacko failed to make Las Palmas' match day squad after making his first It was the 24-year-old's first appearance for his loan side in a month last time out.
Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion
Male wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad as they ran out 4-1 victors over Wisbech Town in the Evo-Stik League East Division.
Alex Machuca - Burgos
The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in Burgos' 1-0 defeat to Coruxo in the Segunda Division B.
Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town
The 18-year-old central defender played all 90 minutes of Town's 2-0 away win at Ebbsfleet United.
Adrian Balboa - Terrassa FC
Balboa was an unused substitute as Terrassa defeated Martinenc away from home 3-1 on Sunday.
Yosuke Ideguchi - SpVgg Greuther Furth
The Japan international, who moved to Bundesliga 2 from Leeds United in August, looks set to miss much of this season after Greuther Furth confirmed he had ruptured a knee ligament in a 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden last Sunday.
Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende
The Belgian left-back was an unused substitute during Oostende's 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren as he continues his comeback from injury.
Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle
The 25-year-old was an unused substitute during Zwolle's 2-0 win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie.
Oriol Rey - UB Conquense
The midfielder featured for 90 minutes as Conquense played out a 1-1 draw with Ontinyent.
Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF
Sarkic stepped off the bench for the final eight minutes of Barakalldo's 1-0 defeat to Racing on Sunday.