How did Leeds United's loan players fare this weekend? Ideguchi injured as Wilks grabs an assist

It was a busy weekend of action across Europe but how did Leeds United's loanees get on for their temporary club's? We take a look...

Here's how those Whites players away from Elland Road fared this weekend...

Yosuke Ideguchi - SpVgg Greuther Furth

The 22-year-old Japanese midfielder featured for 29 minutes during Furth's 1-0 victory over Dynamo Dresden on Sunday but had to be substituted after picking up an injury.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Whites right-back played 90 minutes as Joey Barton's men fell to a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at home. Former United midfielder Alex Mowatt registered an assist during the victory for the visitors.

Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi picked up an injury in Germany this weekend.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The 19-year-old played 90 minutes for the Eredivisie side as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Excelsior away from home who also had a man sent off in the 85th minute.

Pawel Cibicki - Molde

The 24-year-old played on the left during Molde's 1-0 victory over Rosenborg. Cibicki was replaced in the 88th minute.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back was an unused substituted during Oostende's 3-1 defeat to Standard Liege on Sunday as De Bock continues his comeback from an injury picked up a few weeks ago.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The 24-year-old striker came on as a 79th minute substitute during Trabzonspor's 4-2 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig. Ekuban has made three appearances totalling just 24 minutes but has scored once so far this season.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Dutch utility man was a 46th minute substitute during Willem's 2-1 defeat to De Graafschap away from home in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The visitors had two men sent off during the afternoon.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back failed to make Posh's match day squad once again as they played out a 2-2 draw with Blackpool at London Road. Denton is yet to feature in League One for Steve Evans having made just two first-team appearances in Cup competitions so far.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

The Irish defender was involved in the same fixture but failed to make an appearance also as he was an unused substitute for Blackpool. O'Connor has featured five times for the Seasiders but hasn't played any competitive minutes since late August.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The 19-year-old played 80 minutes for Grant McCann's side on Saturday as they ran out 3-2 winners away from home at Plymouth Argyle. Wilks played on the right of a front three and registered an assist for Rovers' second goal of the afternoon.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

Sacko was substituted onto the field after 64 minutes of Las Palmas' 1-0 defeat to Sporting Gijon. It was the 24-year-old's first appearance for his loan side in three weeks.

Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion

The 17-year-old goalkeeper wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad for the second week running during their 1-1 draw with Stocksbridge Park Steels but has impressed when called upon for the non-league side.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The 20-year-old came on for the final 25 minutes of Burgos' 2-0 defeat in the Segunda Division against SS Reyes.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 18-year-old central defender played 90 minutes during Harrogate Town's 4-2 away at Boreham Wood in the National League on Saturday. Kitching picked up a booking in the 67th minute.

Adrian Balboa - Terrasa FC

Balboa played 55 minutes of Terrassa's 1-0 defeat to Europa in the Tercera Division.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute for Zwolle as they played out a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The 20-year-old midfielder played 90 minutes in the Segunda Division B as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Baleares.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The forward was an unused substitute on Sunday as Barakaldo defeated 10-man Izarra 1-0 away from home in the Segunda Division B.