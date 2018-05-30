How could Leeds United be affected by a winter break?

The Football Association are set to introduce a two-week Premier League winter break for the 2019-20 season.

The proposed break at the end of January and start of February will be implemented in a bid to give top flight teams a 13 day rest period to battle fatigue.

The move also comes in an attempt to give England players some time off in the build-up to the European Championship's in the summer of 2020 in which Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and final.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Scotland all have mid-season breaks in place already and the lack of one in England has received criticism in the past from players and managers alike.

However, the break would not be applied to any Football League clubs but the FA Cup fifth round will be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for the proposed period meaning any teams lower down the pyramid still involved in the competition will be affected.

The Whites would therefore only be involved should they reach the top flight ahead of the 2019-20 season or the fifth round of the FA Cup that year.

The proposal also looks to stagger fixtures with half of the Premier League teams playing on one weekend and the other half of games taking place the following week.

Therefore all teams in the top flight will have a full 13 day break where they will be allowed to take their squads abroad for warm weather training if they so wish.

The news was confirmed by FA Chief Martin Glenn on Tuesday in a speech made to council members: "We're working closer and more collaboratively with the professional game than at any time in recent years.

"Very soon this will pay dividends with the creation of a mid-season break, which is a much needed improvement for our clubs and England teams."