Marcelo Bielsa will be speaking to the press on New Year's Eve to give the latest health update from his injury-ravaged squad.

Leeds had no less that 10 senior players missing from the club's hosting of Arsenal at Elland Road through injuries, Covid and suspension.

United are waiting on several bodies within the squad to return to action following the quiet festive period that saw two Whites games called off.

The Boxing Day trip to Liverpool was rearranged after a further Covid outbreak in West Yorkshire as was the hosting of Aston Villa two days later.

Patrick Bamford is one of those who could return to the team this weekend and he spoke to the YEP ahead of the match.

"The injury is coming along good," Bamford told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I think it was almost a blessing in disguise that the two games over Christmas got postponed, but yeah, it's coming along nicely. I should be doing drills [on Thursday] and then we'll see how close we are.

"It's touch and go for Burnley. I'm feeling good. I've hit every marker that's been laid down so far day to day, so it's been a good improvement. It's not a few weeks away. It's very close."

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell are more long-term layoffs while others were being continually assessed before the enforced hiatus.

Pascal Struijk (foot) and Rodrigo (heel) were hoping for pain to subside from knocks and Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Dan James (adductor) were battling more complex issues.

Here, we take a look at how the Whites could line-up against the Clarets with what we know as things stand... in an expected 3-3-1-3 with the usual ability to swap in and out.

1. Meslier - GK United's number one and recent winner of the YEP Young Player of the Year award for 2021. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. Ayling - CB/RWB Captain in the absence of Liam Cooper and has been a welcome addition back to the squad. Probably will be in a three-man defence, with Burnley favouring 4-4-2. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3. Llorente - CB Missed Arsenal due to Covid but should be back and available after isolation, all being well. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. Koch - CB Thrown in at the deep end against the Gunners after four months out. Looked rusty but it has been needs must lately. Photo Sales