Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood celebrate Leeds United's third goal against Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.

Burnley have lost five of their last six games and on Sunday were defeated by bottom-of-the-league Norwich City, passing up a huge opportunity to put points on the board as their Premier League status is in danger.

The decision leaves the Clarets without a head coach as they head into the most crucial part of the season, with responsibility for the struggling side handed over to academy director Paul Jenkins, under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and captain Ben Mee.

The interim trio have their work cut out to save the Lancashire side from dropping into the Championship on the final day. In the next eight games, Burnley must close the four-point gap to 17th-placed Everton while outplaying Watford and Norwich City, who are sat below them.

Odds for title: 2-5.

With six games left to play, 16th-placed Leeds are a comfortable nine points clear of Burnley having come out on top of a vital relegation clash against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

On Sunday, Burnley will catch up one of their games in hand when they travel to the London Stadium to take on a West Ham United side who, boosted by their midweek passage to the Europa League semi-final, will be fighting hard to secure qualification for next year's European competitions.

Meanwhile, with Leeds' scheduled opponents Chelsea in FA Cup action, the Whites take a week off. The table could look quite different when United take on Crystal Palace on Monday April 25.

Based on the very latest odds for relegation, this is how the bookies now rate Leeds' survival prospects and who they think is going down.

