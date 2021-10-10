How and when to watch as Leeds United star Raphinha faces prospect of teaming up with Neymar for Brazil

Raphinha was named on the bench for the World Cup qualifier in Venezuela in the early hours of Friday morning but was brought on during the interval with Brazil 1-0 down.

The Whites star produced a sensational debut, bagging two assists and starting the move that led to a penalty in a 3-1 win.

Brazil's PSG star Neymar was suspended for that contest but the forward is back available for tonight's fixture in Colombia which is live on Premier Sports 1 (kick-off 10pm).

BACK AVAIABLE: Brazil star Neymar, above, returns from suspension for Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Colombia and could feature alongside Leeds United star Raphinha. Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images.

