Great Britain will not be represented by a men's football team at this summer's Tokyo Olympics but that could change for Paris 2024.

Bamford is firmly on the England radar despite being overlooked by Gareth Southgate in his Euros squad and the Whites no 9 says he would also relish any opportunity to step out at the Olympics for Team GB.

"You know, it's still in the future and obviously there's still discussions to be had between all the home nations," said Bamford to Tokyo 2020 in an exclusive interview ahead of the Olympics in 2021.

OLYMPICS AIM: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images.

"So 100 per cent, that would be something I'd love to do, and hopefully it gets worked out."

