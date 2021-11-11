Homegrown Leeds United star celebrates Premier League debut anniversary with nostalgic social media post

Six years after joining the Leeds United academy at the age of ten, the Wortley-born midfielder made his first top-flight appearance for Terry Venables’ Whites in a 4-3 win over West Ham at the Boleyn ground on Sunday November 10 2002.

With six minutes left on the clock, Jason Wilcox made way for the youngster, who became the second youngest player to feature in a Premier League game at 16 years and 309 days of age.

The following month, Milner scored in a 2-1 win over Sunderland to become the youngest ever player to score in the Premier League, a record he held for three years.

The Whites academy product, who is now vice-captain at Liverpool, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the anniversary of the West Ham game with his followers.

“On this day in 2002 I made my Premier League debut,” Milner wrote.

“Maybe in another 19 years, I might fit the shirt.”

Leeds United's James Milner. Pic: Gareth Copley.

“#MOT #MightTakeOffInAStrongWind #NotDoneYet.”

