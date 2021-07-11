Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips comforts Bukayo Saka at Wembley. Pic: Getty

@AidenWa1ker So used to England letting us down over the years but this time it's different, it hurts so much more. We will be back. Proud of them all & @Kalvinphillips you are the man!

@girl_leone You can hold your head high @Kalvinphillips we're all so so proud of you.

@Brod_wil @Kalvinphillips my player of the tournament. You’ve been great! Chin up @BukayoSaka87!

@Garyphelan5 Player of the tournament , I don’t think he lost a ball or missed a tackle , has to be Kalvin Phillips #lufc

@leedsfannla @Kalvinphillips chin kid. What a tournament and what a performance. All the LUFC fam are proud of you!!!

@Spencer_DavidA Kalvin Phillips is a colossus #lufc

@antoniomunro_ Massive respect to Shaw, Mount, Kalvin Phillips for having a great performance throughout the tournament.

@Ken_DeMange Our @Kalvinphillips though, again grew with every passing minute, absolutely outstanding once he dropped back into his natural position. For every kid pretending to be Kalvin in the playground a month ago, there’ll be ten now. What a player. What a joy to call him our own at LUFC.

@BatesyV5 @Kalvinphillips you were absolutely sensational, every game you played. Player of the tournament for me. Done Leeds proud, and now your country. Magnificent. Enjoy your break now, you've earned it. #lufc