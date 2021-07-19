Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens is on trial with Harrogate Town. Pic: Getty

The 21-year-old featured for Simon Weaver s men in their friendly clash against Newcastle United's Under-23s on Sunday - stepping off the bench for half an hour.

Stevens - who spent last season out on loan away from Elland Road - provided an assist for the winning goal on debut with the League Two outfit.

"I thought he did well, he contributed to the game didn’t he," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser post-match.

"He put some good balls in, one which ultimately led to our second goal.

"He’s technically very good - as you can see - but he’s going to be, coming from Leeds United.

"We’re just having an early look at him."

On the 2-1 victory for his side, Weaver added: "There are always things to work on but I thought we passed the ball well, kept hold of it, didn't look hurried in possession and we switched the play when we could. We asked a lot of questions both in open play and from set-pieces.

"The new players are gelling really well. I think we are showing some really good signs already and it's still early days in pre-season. It's a progression towards where we want to be."

Whites wide man Stevens enjoyed spells with Swindon Town and Bradford City last term in the Football League after finding senior opportunities at Leeds hard to come by.

United landed his signature in 2018 from Forest Green Rovers as an academy acquisition and he has featured just five times at first team level since.

His senior appearances, though, all came in the Championship under head coach Marcelo Bielsa before his time away from LS11.

Stevens is now looking for opportunities elsewhere and the YEP understands he could leave Leeds on a permanent basis this summer.