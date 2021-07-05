He's magic, you know - the best pictures of Kalvin Phillips' Euros journey so far as Leeds United ace awaits England semi-final against Denmark
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has started all five of England's games at Euro 2020 - and we have put together the best pictures of his success story so far.
Phillips was the only outfield Three Lions player to have played every single minute of every game until the 25-year-old was taken off in the 65th minute of Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.
Phillips was carrying a yellow card from the last 16 clash against Germany and would have been suspended for Wednesday night's semi-final against Denmark at Wembley had he been booked against Ukraine.
But cautions are now wiped clean and it's all systems go for Phillips as England look to book their place in the European Championships final and seal a meeting with either Italy or Spain.