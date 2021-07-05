Phillips was the only outfield Three Lions player to have played every single minute of every game until the 25-year-old was taken off in the 65th minute of Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Phillips was carrying a yellow card from the last 16 clash against Germany and would have been suspended for Wednesday night's semi-final against Denmark at Wembley had he been booked against Ukraine.

But cautions are now wiped clean and it's all systems go for Phillips as England look to book their place in the European Championships final and seal a meeting with either Italy or Spain.

1. Final warm up Kalvin Phillips, third from left, alongside, left to right, Jordan Henderson, Ben White and Conor Coady in an England training session the day before the Euros opener against Croatia. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images. Buy photo

2. Colossus An image that sums up Phillips' man of the match display against Croatia as the Whites midfielder powers on with Ante Rebic, left, and Marcelo Brozovic, right, left trailing in his wake. Buy photo

3. All action Phillips is sent tumbling by a foul from Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Buy photo

4. Creator Phillips, left, celebrates setting up the only goal of the game for match-winner Raheem Sterling, centre, against Croatia. Buy photo