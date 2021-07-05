APPLAUSE: From Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for England's fans at Wembley following the opening group stages victory against Croatia. Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

He's magic, you know - the best pictures of Kalvin Phillips' Euros journey so far as Leeds United ace awaits England semi-final against Denmark

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has started all five of England's games at Euro 2020 - and we have put together the best pictures of his success story so far.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:04 pm

Phillips was the only outfield Three Lions player to have played every single minute of every game until the 25-year-old was taken off in the 65th minute of Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Phillips was carrying a yellow card from the last 16 clash against Germany and would have been suspended for Wednesday night's semi-final against Denmark at Wembley had he been booked against Ukraine.

But cautions are now wiped clean and it's all systems go for Phillips as England look to book their place in the European Championships final and seal a meeting with either Italy or Spain.

1. Final warm up

Kalvin Phillips, third from left, alongside, left to right, Jordan Henderson, Ben White and Conor Coady in an England training session the day before the Euros opener against Croatia. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Buy photo

2. Colossus

An image that sums up Phillips' man of the match display against Croatia as the Whites midfielder powers on with Ante Rebic, left, and Marcelo Brozovic, right, left trailing in his wake.

Buy photo

3. All action

Phillips is sent tumbling by a foul from Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Buy photo

4. Creator

Phillips, left, celebrates setting up the only goal of the game for match-winner Raheem Sterling, centre, against Croatia.

Buy photo
Kalvin PhillipsEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5