Here's why Leeds United fan James Milner was banned from wearing red as a child

Boyhood Leeds United fan James Milner is now wearing the red of Liverpool but as a kid you wouldn't have seen him in such colours.

Premier League winner Milner grew up supporting the Whites alongside his avid and diehard supporting father.

The 32-year-old even lived the dream of playing at Elland Road when he progressed through the youth before being sold to Newcastle United.

But Milner still holds Leeds close to his heart and that is perhaps down to his the father, who banned him for wearing red as a child.

Why?

Because his father 'disliked' Manchester United.

In a big interview with FourFourTwo, when asked about the rumours stating Milner forbidden from wearing red as a child, the midfielder admitted it was true.

"It's true, yes. Obviously Leeds fans are brought up to dislike Manchester United, as rivals, so red wasn’t allowed," revealed Milner.

"I didn’t have any red shirts or anything, and the first time I ever wore it was probably for England.

"He (his Dad) did joke when I signed for Liverpool that it was the first time he’d be happy to see me regularly in red…"

Milner has played against the Red Devils on several occasions in his 16 years at the top level.

And when Milner helped Manchester City dramatically pip United to the Premier League title on the final day of the season in 2012, the Milner household might have been a bit more lively than usual...