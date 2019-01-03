Here's who Leeds United will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019
We're only into the third day of the January transfer market - and we've already saw Leeds United linked with a host of names.
Who will the Whites sign this month? Well - according to Football Manager 2019, Marcelo Bielsa will bring FIVE new faces to Elland Road. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are:
1. Razvan Horj
The promising 23-year-old defender arrived from Hungarian side Ujpest for 300k with experience of playing in the Europa League
pa
2. Kiko Femenia - loan
Having sold Luke Ayling to Leicester City in the summer, Bielsa persuaded the right-back to drop down in the Championship on loan from Watford.
pa
3. Jonjo Kenny - loan
With the 21-year-old full-back struggling for game time at Everton, Leeds acted swiftly to beat host of clubs - including Aston Villa - to secure his signature on a loan deal.
pa
4. Luke Haraslin - 3.5m
Kemar Roofe joined Ayling at Leicester City, meaning Leeds had an attacking void to fill. The 22-year-old attacker swapped Polish side Lechia for England.
pa
View more