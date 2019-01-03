Here's who Leeds United will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019

Who will the Whites sign this month? Well - according to Football Manager 2019, Marcelo Bielsa will bring FIVE new faces to Elland Road. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are:

1. Razvan Horj The promising 23-year-old defender arrived from Hungarian side Ujpest for 300k with experience of playing in the Europa League pa Buy a Photo

2. Kiko Femenia - loan Having sold Luke Ayling to Leicester City in the summer, Bielsa persuaded the right-back to drop down in the Championship on loan from Watford. pa Buy a Photo

3. Jonjo Kenny - loan With the 21-year-old full-back struggling for game time at Everton, Leeds acted swiftly to beat host of clubs - including Aston Villa - to secure his signature on a loan deal. pa Buy a Photo

4. Luke Haraslin - 3.5m Kemar Roofe joined Ayling at Leicester City, meaning Leeds had an attacking void to fill. The 22-year-old attacker swapped Polish side Lechia for England. pa Buy a Photo

View more