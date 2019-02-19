2019 Championship table

Here's where Leeds United rank in the 2019 Championship table

Leeds United sit third in the overall Championship table just two points behind leaders Norwich City with a game in hand - but where do the Whites rank if you only take 2019 fixtures into account?

Let's take a look at how United's form ranks compared to the rest of the division so far this year...

1st - 18 points (6 games)

1. Bristol City

2nd - 17 points (8 games)

2. Sheffield United

3rd - 15 points (8 games)

3. Norwich City

4th - 15 points (8 games)
