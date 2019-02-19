Here's where Leeds United rank in the 2019 Championship table
Leeds United sit third in the overall Championship table just two points behind leaders Norwich City with a game in hand - but where do the Whites rank if you only take 2019 fixtures into account?
Let's take a look at how United's form ranks compared to the rest of the division so far this year...
1. Bristol City
1st - 18 points (6 games)
jpimedia
2. Sheffield United
2nd - 17 points (8 games)
jpimedia
3. Norwich City
3rd - 15 points (8 games)
jpimedia
4th - 15 points (8 games)
jpimedia
View more