2019 Championship table

Here's where Leeds United rank in the 2019 Championship league table

Leeds United sit third in the overall Championship table just two points behind leaders Norwich City with a game in hand - but where do the Whites rank if you only take 2019 fixtures into account?

Let's take a look at how United's form ranks compared to the rest of the division so far this year...

1st - 18 points (6 games)

1. Bristol City

2nd - 17 points (8 games)

2. Sheffield United

3rd - 15 points (8 games)

3. Norwich City

4th - 15 points (8 games)

4. Preston North End

