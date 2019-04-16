Here's what could be decided in the Championship over Easter - and the permutations that affect Leeds United

This weekend's Championship action could be decisive in the outcome for teams at the top and the bottom of the division - but what needs to happen for anything to be decided?

Matchday number 43 and 44 take place this weekend with full EFL fixtures set for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The top three in the Championship are continuing to chase promotion with just four games to go, but we have now finally reached the stage where promotion or relegation could be confirmed at both ends of the division.

Leeds United, who sit second, play host to Wigan Athletic before making the trip to the capital three days later to face Brentford at Griffin Park.

Third-placed Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane before facing the short trip to Yorkshire neighbours Hull City.

While table-topping Norwich City face Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road before a date with Stoke City awaits early next week.

But what need to happen over the two days of action? Let's take a look...

Here are the permutations in the Championship...

Norwich can clinch promotion as soon as Friday if they beat Sheffield Wednesday and third-placed Sheffield United lose to Nottingham Forest.

They will have another chance at Stoke on Monday and wins in both games could clinch the title should Leeds, in second, lose to either Wigan or Brentford or draw both games.

Leeds, though, can clinch their own promotion by taking four points more than Sheffield United across the two games.

The top three have clinched play-off places as a minimum and West Brom can join them with two wins over Easter, or with help from Bristol City, Middlesbrough or Derby dropping points.

Ipswich are already relegated and Bolton will join them unless they beat both Aston Villa and Blackburn.

Even if they do so, Millwall and Wigan would each move out of range with one win or Rotherham with two.