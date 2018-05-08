Here's what awaits Leeds United in Myanmar

Take a look below at some pictures of what awaits the Leeds United squad in Myanmar for their post-season tour.

Paul Heckingbottom's team will face an MNL All Star Team in Yangon on Wednesday before taking on the Myanmar National team in Mandalay on Friday.

Leeds will also be holding football clinics with the Myanmar Football Federation Academies in both cities during the tour.

The photos show an inside look at the stadium, an advertising billboard for the game featuring Kemar Roofe and a look at the Myanmar team bus.