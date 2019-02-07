Promotion points

Here's the total number of points needed for automatic promotion since 2001 - are Leeds United Premier League bound?

As Leeds United head for a crunch game at Middlesbrough this weekend, the automatic promotion battle in the Championship still looks too close to call.

But what has it taken to make the division’s top two since the turn of the century?

Champions: Fulham (101 points) - Runners-up: Blackburn (91 points)

1. 2001

Champions: Man City (99 points) - Runners-up: West Brom (89 points)

2. 2002

Champions: Portsmouth (98 points) - Runners-up: Leicester (92 points)

3. 2003

Champions: Norwich (94 points) - Runners-up: West Brom (86 points)

4. 2004

