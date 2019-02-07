Here's the total number of points needed for automatic promotion since 2001 - are Leeds United Premier League bound?
As Leeds United head for a crunch game at Middlesbrough this weekend, the automatic promotion battle in the Championship still looks too close to call.
But what has it taken to make the division’s top two since the turn of the century?
1. 2001
Champions: Fulham (101 points) - Runners-up: Blackburn (91 points)
jpimedia
2. 2002
Champions: Man City (99 points) - Runners-up: West Brom (89 points)
jpimedia
3. 2003
Champions: Portsmouth (98 points) - Runners-up: Leicester (92 points)
jpimedia
4. 2004
Champions: Norwich (94 points) - Runners-up: West Brom (86 points)
jpimedia
View more