Here's how the Championship table looks without stoppage time goals - where do Leeds United rank?
It’s tight at the top and West Bromwich Albion's victory away at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday left four points separating the Championship’s leading four clubs.
Leeds United are third in the table, behind Sheffield United on goal difference, but Norwich City head the field with the remaining fixtures rapidly heading for single figures.Leeds and Norwich have both profited from injury-time drama this season but how much difference have late goals made to the table? And how would the division look if every game had finished on 90 minutes?