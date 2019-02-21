Here's how the Championship table looks without stoppage time goals - where do Leeds United rank?

Leeds United are third in the table, behind Sheffield United on goal difference, but Norwich City head the field with the remaining fixtures rapidly heading for single figures.Leeds and Norwich have both profited from injury-time drama this season but how much difference have late goals made to the table? And how would the division look if every game had finished on 90 minutes?

1. Sheffield United 62 points (current tally, 61 points) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Norwich City 62 points (current tally, 63 points) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. West Brom 59 points (current tally, 60 points) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Middlesbrough 53 points (current tally, 54 points) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more