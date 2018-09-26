Here's how many Leeds United fans have placed bets on them to win the Championship title

The UK's biggest bookmakers have revealed that Leeds United are the Championship's most popular pick for promotion among fans placing bets - and that they are set to make major losses if they win the title.

More punters have backed Leeds for both promotion and the league title than any other team in the division, according to Ladbrokes.

Nineteen per cent of bets made on the 2018-19 Championship winners have been on Leeds United, and sixteen per cent of those placed on the three sides to go up to the Premier League have been for the Whites.

That's more than for any other Championship club.

The appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds manager had a major impact on the team's odds for promotion.

Before his arrival, they were a 20/1 shot to win the league - but following the announcement, those odds dropped to 11/1.

They were a 10/3 shot for promotion before a ball was kicked, and Ladbrokes are now offering odds of 6/4 - although these were 10/11 before the defeat to Birmingham City.

Rival bookies William Hill had Leeds as 16/1 shots to win the league before the season began and 5/1 to be promoted, and the odds for the title have since fallen to 9/2 and 11/8 for promotion.

Leeds were even a 14/1 shot to be relegated before fixtures started - it's now a more reassuring 150/1.

Kemar Roofe's chances of being the league's top scorer were predicted as 40/1 before the season opener, but have now been shortened to 25/1 after a glut of early goals.

"At the start of the season, Leeds were 16/1 to win the Championship, however that price has come in considerably as you would well imagine. They are 9/2 to win now and represent one of our worst results in the Championship for the amount we would have to pay out in relation to what we have taken on the market. They have been very well-backed."

Paddy Power have reported a surge in bets placed by Leeds fans after their early season form - despite shortening the odds. The bookmaker's pre-season odds for the title were 12/1 - and they fear making major losses if they have to pay out to canny supporters who backed the team before a ball was kicked.

"Leeds are, of course, a well-followed club. So generally speaking, they’re always well-backed with Paddy Power to win their league. But, with Bielsa doing such a good job, punters are weighing in heavily despite the fast-shortening odds.

"When we opened the outright winning market, Leeds were 12/1 to win the league. They’re now 5/1, but went as low as 13/5 before their loss to Birmingham at the weekend. Not that the loss has really changed fans’ opinions, though. They’re still betting on them regardless.

"At the moment, around a quarter of the share of the betting in the Championship is on Leeds, and before the season began there was around half that.

"Essentially, as soon as punters saw what LUFC were capable of this campaign, they’ve been betting big. And, with plenty getting on at 12/1, we’re set for big losses should they bag a promotion."