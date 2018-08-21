Here's how little Leeds United will earn from their TV appearance at Swansea City

Leeds United will play in front of the Sky Sports cameras once again this evening as Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Swansea City - but how much will they earn from their appearance?

The current EFL TV deal amounts to £90m a year which is shared across all 72 league clubs, with Championship sides receiving the bulk of the payments.

Leeds United will be on TV for the third time this season tonight at Swansea City.

As the current deal enters its final season, teams at home on Sky Sports will earn £100,000 a game, while a Sunday home match will see £120,000 pocketed for the hosts.

Away teams earn a set fee of £10,000 for every appearance on TV, which is what United will earn at the Liberty Stadium this evening for their clash with the Swans.

From 2019 the new five-year TV deal for EFL clubs will increase to £120m collectively, while the Premier League's “solidarity” payment will remain in place for the lower leagues - Championship clubs are allocated £4.3m each from the payment.

Last season the Whites received just £914,000 for all 20 games that were shown across the season on television which worked out at just £45,700 a game.