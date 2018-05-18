Here's how little Leeds United earned from their TV appearances this season

Leeds United saw 20 of their fixtures selected for TV coverage in the season just gone - but how much money did they make in total?

The Whites were selected for live television coverage 19 times by EFL broadcaster Sky Sports across the Championship season and also saw their FA Cup third round clash broadcast by the BBC.

For the home games against Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers the club earned a set fee of £100,000 a game, while the Whites received £120,000 for the Middlesbrough and Bristol City matches at Elland Road due to the games taking place on a Sunday afternoon.

Away televised fixture fees bring in much less with the visiting team receiving just £10,000 a game for it's selection with United featuring on Sky Sports thirteen times away from home during the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

The Whites also appeared on BBC Wales in January for their trip to Newport County in the FA Cup third round and received £144,000 for the Sunday lunchtime kick off.

In total United received £914,000 for the 20 games that were shown across the season which works out at just £45,700 a game.

For finishing thirteenth in the Championship Leeds earned themselves just £6.8m, which is the same blanket figure throughout the league made up of two payments. Therefore combining both prize money and TV money United earned themselves just over £7.7m for the season.

To put the money into context West Bromich Albion earned £98.5m for finishing bottom of the Premier League, while fellow relegated teams Stoke City (£98.9m) and Swansea City (£100.5m) also bagged hefty sums - next seasons parachute payments for the relegated trio will also be in excess of £40m.

Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull City all pocketed £42.4m in parachute payments during the campaign just gone, while play-off finalists Fulham also earned £17.2m along with Cardiff City and Aston Villa who bagged £32.6m respectively.