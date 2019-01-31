Here's how Leeds United can sign Daniel James after the transfer window closes

Leeds United's deal for Daniel James is going down to the wire - but they have some extra time in which to seal the deal.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, The Whites could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of Jame's transfer.

James is completing his medical, but with the clock ticking and plenty of paperwork still to be completed, fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely.

But, as per EFL rules, Leeds can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

It is likely that, with time running out in the window, Leeds will have to submit such a sheet to finalise the addition of James.