But where have Leeds United been shopping for players most over the last 10 years? Here are the 16 clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to the Whites - according to TransferMarkt.

1. Doncaster Rovers - 3 players Leeds signed the controversial El-Hadji Diouf from Rovers alongside youngsters Billy Whitehouse and Paul McKay. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia

2. Derby County - 3 players The Rams have provided Leeds with three new faces and two Paul's - Paul Connolly, Paul Green and Liam Dickinson Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia

3. QPR - 3 players Paddy Kenny, Rob Green and Hogan Ephraim have all joined from Queens Park Rangers Steve Riding jpimedia

4. Bristol City - 3 players Luke Ayling is the latest to join from Bristol City, with Lee Trundle and Enoch Showumi moving to Elland Road in 2009 and 2008, respectively.

