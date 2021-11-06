The 27-year-old winger departed Elland Road in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal as the Whites brought in Dan James from Manchester United.

Costa headed to the Mestalla on a temporary basis in a bid to find regular game time, which had become harder to come by under Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire having penned a four-year contract in July 2020.

His form has dipped in the Premier League having helped the club to promotion from the Championship though he has now been given somewhat of a new lease of life in Spain.

Valencia winger and Leeds United loanee Helder Costa.

Costa has featured six times since making the switch to La Liga - starting and completing 90 minutes on two occasions - and has made a steady return to finding his best once again after featuring in last weekend's 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

“I feel better here, I came from a not so good situation. But Valencia has given me the opportunity to relaunch my career and I think this is the ideal place to do that," Costa told Super Sport.

“I hope to be up to the challenge. I didn’t have continuity of games, but the coach has given me a chance and I want to make the most of it. I know I have to improve my weaknesses.”

Former Leeds teammate and Whites hero Pablo Hernandez was also quizzed over Costa's abilities after working with him closing in LS11.

“I’m not surprised because I’ve known him well for two years, and I know what he can give,” Hernandez told Radio Marca.

“He is a very quick player in attack, he is very unbalanced, and on either flank, he does a lot of damage to the full-backs and, defensively, you saw the other day how he helped.

“He is physically capable of doing it, and I’m sure that there will be good games for him to show that he can be an important player for the team.

“Against Villarreal, Hélder played a great game, not only in attack but also in defence, which is something that is non-negotiable with Bordalás.

“The good thing about Hélder is that he comes from two years with Bielsa, who, I know from experience, demands a lot in defence, he demands a lot physically from the players, and I think he has gained that from his experience with Bielsa.