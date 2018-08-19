Heartwarming moment as Leeds United and Rotherham fans sing 'to me, to you' for Barry Chuckle

Leeds United and Rotherham fans came together on Saturday afternoon to salute a Millers and Yorkshire legend at Elland Road.

The funeral of Barry Elliott, who was one half of the famous comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, was held on Friday following his death aged 73. The comedy actor who warmed the hearts of the nation through shows such as Chucklevision was a huge Millers fan and a town legend and both sets of supporters put rivalries aside to pay tribute with a rendition of 'to me, to you' the famous phrase coined by the duo.

Well done Leeds United and Rotherham fans! A fitting tribute from both sets of supporters.