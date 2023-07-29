Hearts v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis, stream details from final friendly
Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke will first get one last look at his side in competitive action in this afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh which is a 3pm kick-off.
Farke still had seven players missing for Thursday night’s penultimate warm up match against Nottingham Forest for which Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville were both absent in addition to Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas. Max Wober also missed out, the Austrian closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.
Summerville was coming to the end of a concussion protocol absence whilst Drameh was suffering from a seven-day hamstring issue. The Whites XI that takes to the pitch at Hearts today will likely provide huge clues as to how Leeds line up on the opening day.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news and confirmed XIs before match updates, analysis and reaction. The contest is being streamed live on both LUTV and Hearts TV at a cost of £7.99.
Hearts v Leeds United live
Team news in full
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Bamford, Gyabi, Byram, Poveda, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Shackleton, Joseph.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Hearts: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, James, Sinisterra, Rutter.
Hearts team
Clark, Atkinson, Kingsley, Kent, Rowles, Haring, Oda, Nieuwenhof, Shankland, Forrest, Grant. Subs: McGovern, Stone, Sibbick, Devlin, Neilson, Halliday, Cochrane, Smith, Denholm, Wilson.
Bamford and Darlow
Chatting together as the players arrive. Ex Forest pair
Arrivals
Karl Darlow
Is with the squad.
Huge confidence in Leeds
Hearts and Leeds were 6-4 joint favourites for today’s friendly when betting opened yesterday but the Whites are now odds on with a few firms and no bigger than evens. Hearts are now 12-5. Farke has made a specifiic call for another good result today to build momentum although Hearts will obviously want the same. Still, it’s an interesting move.
Karl Darlow, announced last night at 6.30pm. This is what he said on his immediate focus over the next week....
“Get some good training in, get to know the lads. Obviously we have the game on Sunday so I am not sure what my involvement will be in that but obviously I will go along with what the manager thinks and I am just looking forward to settling in and getting ready for the start of the season.”