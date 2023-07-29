Hearts v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis, stream details from final friendly

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke will first get one last look at his side in competitive action in this afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh which is a 3pm kick-off.

Farke still had seven players missing for Thursday night’s penultimate warm up match against Nottingham Forest for which Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville were both absent in addition to Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas. Max Wober also missed out, the Austrian closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Summerville was coming to the end of a concussion protocol absence whilst Drameh was suffering from a seven-day hamstring issue. The Whites XI that takes to the pitch at Hearts today will likely provide huge clues as to how Leeds line up on the opening day.

SCOTTISH TRIP: For Leeds United to face SPL side Hearts today in their final pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Park, above. Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images.