Heartbreaking speech Toby Nye's mum gave at funeral of tragic little Leeds United fan

Emotional tributes have been paid to Leeds boy Toby Nye during his funeral service.

The service was held at Cottingley Crematorium and passed the Leeds United stadium on its way there, where the procession was met by crowds of people who lined the streets to pay their respects to the young boy.

Tributes were left to Toby Nye outside Elland Road stadium and at his funeral service.

During the service, a passage written by Toby’s mum, Stacey Worsley, told of how the youngster “made a massive impact” on every person he met.

The reading, called ‘I remember the day’ said: “I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday, there was no stopping you, right from birth.

“No child should ever go through what you did but you took it all in your stride - true Toby Style."

It went on: “You taught us all how to be strong with your strength and determination and I will thank you forever for that.

“I am going to I am going to stay strong for you baby boy. This isn't a goodbye, this is a celebration of your life."

"You are not going to heaven my beautiful baby boy, you are staying right here with me, forever in my heart and in the hearts of Daddy, Ollie and Sienna.”

Meanwhile, tributes were also paid to Toby by supporters who lined the streets surrounding Elland Road stadium.

A Leeds United shirt was left on the Billy Bremner statue reading: “RIP Toby Nye. Fly high little superstar forever in our hearts.”

A youngster named Hartley drew a picture of himself and Toby Nye playing football with a dinosaur.

The message read: “This is Toby and Hartley playing football with dinosaurs” and including the two boys, the Whites badge and a T-rex.

Ryan and Linda Wignall were part of the crowds outside the east stand. They are from the same Osmondthorpe estate as Toby.

“Mrs Linda Wignall said: “we know the family and have taken part in Toby’s fundraising.

“We’ve come here to show our respects as Leeds united fans

“He was a fantastic little boy and full of life. This club meant everything to him.

“It was a beautiful service and we hope the family know that we are all there for them.”

Mr Wignall said: “The club and supporters have supported him in any and every way they can.

“Everyone hates Leeds united fans but they are all the there when it matters.

“It shows what this city is about and this football club. We get behind our own and we help people."

Meanwhile thousands of people sent their own tributes on our Facebook page.

Kirsty Louise Davison said: “RIP Little man fly high. Gone but not forgotten”

Lea Howard said: “Beautiful guard of honour for an incredible lil lad x sleep well Toby and play pain free.”

Tim Butterworth said: “Time to rest, Billy and the gang are waiting for you to have a kickabout with you.”

Barbara Clayton said: “Rip Toby you got the send off you deserve fly high little man.”

Judy Sismey said: “RIP little man, you’ll score many goals in football heaven.”

Gill Robson said: “You have all of leeds with you today showing how much you was loved, watch down on us as we all miss you, rest now little lad sent with love.”

Michelle Salmon said: “What a beautiful send of for such a courageous little guy. Rest well Toby. God bless. Our hearts & thoughts are with the family.”

Abigail Fox-Greenwood said: “This is beautiful. What a lovely send off. Well done Leeds fans - you’ve done a little boy very proud. Fly high Toby.”

John E. Moore said: “He’s become a Leeds legend and always will be.”