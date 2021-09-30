"He will know how to do it.”

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Getty

The Whites midfielder has been at the centre of intense paper talk this week following the emergence of a report crediting the Red Devils with interest in his on-pitch services.

Phillips has become a focal point for his hometown team after helping lead United back to the Premier League and has now gone on to establish himself as an England regular under Gareth Southgate.

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known, has turned himself into one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe under Bielsa's watch.

A move across the Pennines to the red half of Manchester seems unlikely given his strong connection to the Whites - though memories of fellow academy graduate Alan Smith's infamous switch to Old Trafford are never far from fans' thoughts.

The YEP understands Phillips is keen to sign a new deal with Leeds, who are equally determined to secure one of their prize assets to a longer deal, and talks are currently ongoing in LS11.

Bielsa was quizzed over this week's speculation ahead of Saturday's clash with Watford in the Premier League, revealing his thoughts on the subject that has filled newspaper pages in recent days.

"It depends on the player. It destabilises those who don't know what they want," Bielsa said over whether any transfer chatter could cause Phillips to lose focus at Elland Road.

"With respect to this situation, I have two things that are very clear but before or after Phillips is going to stop playing for Leeds and in the moment and the way that he does it will convert him into an idol forever, I have a feeling, it is intuition.

"I don’t know how the way of thinking of a human being is involved and how all the things around him act that have influence. You can’t account for that and I also don’t know Kalvin intimately.

"But due to the family that he has and how he has managed his decisions since I have known him, I am sure that the day he leaves Leeds and the way that he does it, far from provoking disappointment - of course it is going to generate disappointment - but it is going to solidify his link to the club, the people and the city because I am sure he would only leave if he sees that it is guaranteed that the link to the place where he was born remains in tact.

"He will know how to do it.”

Phillips turned down interest from the Premier League in the form of Aston Villa in 2019 following play-off heartbreak with Leeds and remained with the side he supported as a boy, choosing to help his club into the top flight whilst dismissing the riches the top flight had to offer.

"I think that is a question that Kalvin needs to answer," Bielsa said over any outside interest.

"Of course, for us, he is a very valuable player and we have to adapt ourselves to how he feels belonging to Leeds in the measure that his career develops.

"I have seen in him a conduct that I have very rarely seen in a player. How football is right now, for a player to decline a team above to the level were he is at due to the love of the club where he is at is not frequent and I have the certainty that Kalvin for the rest of his life is going to enjoy for the rest of his life the decisions that he makes.

"He will be loved definitively for always in the place where he was born and where he belongs.