'He's probably going to be better than me,' - Mateusz Klich talks up Leeds United January signing Mateusz Bogusz

Leeds United's January signing Mateusz Bogusz is making quite the name for himself at Thorp Arch.

The 17-year-old made the move to Elland Road in the winter window from Polish third division side Ruch Chorzow and has impressed for the development team in recent weeks.

Bogusz has been directly involved in four goals since joining Carlos Corberan's men with the Spaniard describing the midfielder as a "very talented player" following his debut against Nottingham Forest last month.

He played a starring role on Monday evening in the 4-0 PDL victory over Charlton Athletic before helping the Whites progress into the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Fulham on Thursday at Guiseley.

United playmaker Mateusz Klich is the latest to join in with the plaudits following Bogusz's bright start to life in West Yorkshire and his countryman has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

“Yeah, we talk," Klich revealed ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Sheffield United.

"When he trains with us I always try to help him. I try to translate as well.

"It’s not like I can give him any advice because he’s 17 and going to probably be better than me!

"If he needs anything, I am here for him. I’m very curious about him because he looks like a good player.”

Asked about whether he played any role in his move to LS11, he admitted: “Yes, we talked. He was here before.

"He asked me about the club and a told him. I think I did well."