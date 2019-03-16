'He made a decision to bring me down' - Billy Sharp backs red card for Leeds United stopper Kiko Casilla

Billy Sharp insisted that Kiko Casilla had deserved his red card after the goalkeeper’s dismissal compounded Leeds United’s defeat to Sheffield United.

Casilla saw red after bringing down Sharp outside his box in injury-time as Sheffield United attempted to add to their 1-0 lead at Elland Road.

Sharp was allowed to break towards the box by an error from Liam Cooper and Casilla bundled into his legs, prompting referee David Coote to dismiss him.

Leeds are pondering a possible appeal after Marcelo Bielsa claimed that covering defenders around Casilla should have limited the punishment to a yellow card.

The Spain international stands to miss Leeds’ next game at home to Millwall if the club accept a one-match ban for a professional foul.

Sharp told Sky Sports: “Everybody knows I would have scored. He took me out and I had to go down. I’d rather have stayed on my feet and scored but he made a decision to bring me down.”

Sharp, who spent one season with Leeds in 2014-15, admitted that Sheffield United had weathered a storm in the first half to move about Bielsa’s side into the Championship’s top two.

“Its a great win away at a very good team,” Sharp said.

“They battered us in the first half hour but we stuck at it. We’ve done a job and we got three points.”