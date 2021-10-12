LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on October 02, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce is looking increasingly likely to be replaced as Newcastle United boss following the club’s Saudi-backed takeover and Rio Ferdinand explored the merits of Marcelo Bielsa in a discussion about who could take charge at St James' Park.

Despite a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Bielsa has massively impressed since arriving at Elland Road in 2018 and former Leeds defender Ferdinand has spoken highly of the 66-year-old on his YouTube channel.

But he pondered whether Bielsa, 'a top manager,' could implement his demanding training regime with 'established' and 'experienced' players.

“To do it with players that are desperate for a career, players that are playing in the lower leagues and players that just want to be taken to the top, they want to be on that ride and journey to the top, they will do anything for you," he said.

“The trick is, getting an established player to change the way that you do things, change their mindset, change their output on a daily basis, physically, to mad levels.

“To do that on a daily basis is the trick and it’s a difficult part because there will be some players out there who will go ‘that’s not the way I see football’ – I think he is a top manager, love the way he sets his teams up and he is fearless in the way he goes about it.”

The ex-Argentina, Chile and Atletico Madrid manager has implemented an entertaining, attacking style of football since his arrival in England and the Leeds squad have benefited massively on the most part – players who were part of a midtable Championship outfit making their mark on the club's return to the Premier League last season with a ninth place finish.