Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The winger saw a change of personnel behind him on the left flank in the transfer window just gone as the Whites replaced the outgoing Gjanni Alioski with the Barcelona full-back in a deal worth around £14m.

Firpo has featured in three out of the club's four fixtures this season so far across all competitions but was left sidelined for the trip to Burnley ahead of the international break after testing positive for Covid-19.

Harrison - who turned his three-year Elland Road loan deal from Manchester City permanent this summer - believes that early on-pitch signs are good between himself and the defender.

"We get along really well off the pitch," Harrison told BBC Radio Leeds of his new Thorp Arch team-mate.

"I think that can only help going on the pitch. We're always trying to talk to each other and see what works. In terms of communication we've got along really well from the start.

"Obviously he has a lot of talent. I think a lot of people saw against Everton what he can bring and once he settles into how we play and gets that intensity and running style he wouldn't have had at Barcelona.

"Once he settles into our style I think he can really help unravel some great attacking opportunities on the left with myself.

"He's a great addition to the squad. I think everyone is really excited to have him here and everyone can see what he can bring."

Harrison himself has been ever-present this term but will face fresh competition for a spot in the form of deadline day signing Daniel James.

The 24-year-old has been an important player for the club in recent seasons and has started the 2021/22 campaign in good form under Bielsa.

He is yet to score or assist in three Premier League outings though he made his presence felt against Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup, providing an assist before scoring twice to seal passage into the next round.

"I don't think it's a huge change," Harrison said after finally becoming a permanent fixture of the LS11 squad this summer.