'He could play for Leeds United' - Steve McClaren hails QPR star Luke Freeman after Loftus Road win

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren hailed midfielder Luke Freeman following his sides 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old returned for the Rs at Loftus Road having missed the weekend trip to Middlesbrough with a hip issue.

Freeman played a key role for the hosts and bagged the winner in the 49th-minute of the game with a clever flick from inside the six-yard box.

McClaren's side ended a club-record losing run of seven league games in a row with the win and the QPR boss picked out one man following his team's performance in west London.

“He showed his real quality and infectious enthusiasm that he gives to the team," McClaren said afterwards.

“When you’re looking for leadership and looking for people to have courage and take the ball, he’s got all that. He was our talisman tonight. There were a lot of heroic performances but his was incredible.

“He’s someone who can play at the top of the Championship, could play in that Leeds team and could play in the Premier League, so we’re delighted to have him here.”

On the victory, he said: "We fought for each other tonight and that was the key thing. I was very proud of them.

"We've been going through results that have been undeserved. We said to stay calm, not panic and that it will turn and we'd get the luck.

"But you work hard for that and we worked hard. I thought it would take an almighty effort to win this game, but they were tremendous."