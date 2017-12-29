Haven’t we met before? Five previous St Andrew’s meetings between Birmingham City and Leeds United

Have your say

Top of the form table takes on bottom of the Championship standings in Leeds United’s latest outing as they make the trip down to Birmingham City with one eye on the top two.

Any Leeds fan could be forgiven for getting complacent about this match, especially considering Leeds’ strong recent record at St Andrew’s, which we take a closer look at in our list of the last five times Leeds have paid a visit there.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

READ MORE - Bremner’s record in sight for Whites boss Christiansen

READ MORE - Leeds United’s promotion prospects are stronger on the figures 12 months on

READ MORE - Leeds set to welcome back refreshed Saiz

READ MORE - Ronaldo Vieira’s back in the thick of things at Leeds United

READ MORE - Berardi all set for his 100th appearance

READ MORE - Haven’t we met before? Five previous St Andrew’s clashes between Birmingham and Leeds

READ MORE - Eunan O’Kane wary of threat from struggling Blues

READ MORE - Birmingham v Leeds: All you need to know about Saturday’s St Andrew’s clash (well, almost...)