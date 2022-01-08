Harrison netted eight goals during his first Premier League season at Leeds last term but the winger approached last weekend's home clash against Burnley still seeking his first strike of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old admitted that his run without a goal led to self doubts but the former Manchester City player said he attempted to press the reset button and was left delighted when netting the opening goal of the game in the 3-1 win against the Clarets.

Harrison is finally up and running, and hopes further strikes will now follow.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RELIEF: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison celebrates netting his first goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season in last weekend's 3-1 victory against Burnley at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I think it was more of a relief more than anything," said Harrison in an interview on Soccer AM, reflecting on netting his first goal of the season.

"I've been working hard all season.

"I think I have been a bit unfortunate with injuries and I had Covid and just being out with one thing and the other.

"So to finally get the goal was just a relief more than anything and I'm hoping to get some more from here on out."

Assessing the mental challenges of having a long run without a goal, Harrison admitted: "It's something you think about a lot, you think maybe what am I doing wrong, you start questioning all the things that have worked for you in the past.

"You start questioning should I continue doing this or doing this because I like to do a lot of extra work as well and I was thinking maybe it's a bit more detrimental now, it's not beneficial.

"But I had to try and reset myself, thinking outside of the box a little bit and try to find those things that do work for me 100 per cent and just continue doing them.

"And I think you have to have faith as well.

"Sometimes when you are doing all the right things and it's not coming off, it's just a process and you just have to stick to what you know is right and eventually it will turn in your favour."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.