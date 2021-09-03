Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in action for England. Pic: Getty

The Three Lions travelled to Budapest on Thursday night for a World Cup qualifying clash as off-field problems marred the encounter.

Phillips and his England team-mates were met by boos when they took the knee ahead of kick-off while FIFA are now investigating after reports Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham suffered racist abuse in the form of monkey chants.

A number of missiles were aimed at players at the Puskas Arena in what was a hostile meeting with no visiting fans present amid Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Phillips, who was vocal in his support in the battle against racism ahead of the game, took to social media afterwards to reiterate his stance on the subject, though was forced to limit the comments on his post.

"Great to be back in an England shirt tonight, proud of the boys and our performance," he wrote. "The best response to some of the crowd. Hate will never win."

Phillips received support from the likes of Sam Greenwood and Leif Davis while former Leeds midfielder Bradley Johnson also commented.

Rugby League's Zak Hardaker was among a number of others to publicly back the England man.

The 25-year-old also exchanged messages with midfield partner Declan Rice post-match posting a jovial "midfield friends" caption showing the pair embracing in a number of photos.