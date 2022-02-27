Harry Kane praises Leeds United and salutes Tottenham controlling Whites danger

Kane put in a man of the match display as Antonio Conte's side bagged four goals without reply, Kane on the scoresheet in addition to Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son.

"It was a really good performance," Kane told Spurs TV."It was great to bounce back from the disappointment of mid-week and playing against a tough side away from home.

"Obviously we know how Leeds play, we know they can be dangerous, especially with one v ones so credit to the boys, everyone was fantastic.

"We took our chances well and controlled the game well in the second half so overall a great day but we know we have got to be more consistent and have performances like this more often than not."