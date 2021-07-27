Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens. Pic: Getty

The Whites wide man spent time with Simon Weaver's League Two outfit recently but Town have now opted against taking Stevens from Elland Road on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old featured for Harrogate in pre-season friendlies against Newcastle United Under-23s, Rotherham United and Sunderland.

Stevens provided an assist in his first outing but Sulphurites head coach Weaver says the club will be searching elsewhere to add a winger to their squad in the transfer window.

"We have decided not to take Jordan," the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He's a good lad and a very talented footballer, but he's not the right fit in terms of what we need at this moment in time.

"The left wing is still an area we need to strengthen but we're looking for that Jack Diamond-type player, someone with real power who will drive at defenders down that side of the field."

Stevens enjoyed spells with Swindon Town and Bradford City last term in the Football League after finding senior opportunities at Leeds hard to come by.

United landed his signature in 2018 from Forest Green Rovers as an academy acquisition and he has featured just five times at first team level since.

His senior appearances, though, all came in the Championship under head coach Marcelo Bielsa before his time away from LS11.