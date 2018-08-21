Happy Hernandez continues to 'impress' Leeds United chief Bielsa

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez continued his strong start to the season on Saturday, with a solid performance against a resilient Rotherham United.

The former Valencia man faces a return to old employers Swansea City this evening, where he will be hoping to continue Leeds' 100 per cent start to the season.

United coach Marcelo Bielsa is especially happy with the Spanish midfielder, claiming: “He has been a regular so far. He's been constant.

“His performances have always been positive, and [they] have been increasing each week” said Bielsa.

The Argentine's praise for Hernandez is not a one-way admiration. Hernandez himself has spoken about his delight at playing under the former Athletic Bilbao and Marseille manager.

“It is a good experience to work with him, and it is a challenge for me to continue to improve.

“I am 33 but I think I can improve with him and I can learn everyday with him. I try to give all of me on the pitch to play for the club.” said the Spaniard.

Hernandez is certainly entering the twilight period of his footballing career, but working under Bielsa has given last year's Player of the Season the opportunity to enjoy the type of football that compliments the player's skilful assets.

It can be said that the Swans did not see the best of Hernandez during his stint at the Liberty Stadium, but United will look to capitalise on the good form of the midfielder tonight to continue their winning start to the season.