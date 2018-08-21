HALF TIME: Swansea City 1 Leeds United 1: Roofe draws Whites level in Wales

KEMAR ROOFE'S fourth goal of the season has hauled Leeds United level with the Whites tied 1-1 with hosts Swansea City at the half-time interval of Tuesday night's Championship clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Former Leeds target Oli McBurnie fired the dominant Swans into a 24th-minute lead but Roofe slammed home the equaliser five minutes before the break following excellent work from late replacement Jamie Shackleton on the right flank.

Leeds were dealt a major blow before the contest even started with captain Liam Cooper pulling his hamstring in the warm up and replaced by Shackleton as Luke Ayling took the skipper's arm band and shifted to centre-back.

Swansea made the brighter start but without creating a plethora of chances with Martin Olsson blasting the best of them over the bar from the edge of the box in the 15th minute following a free-kick conceded by Kalvin Phillips for for a foul on Bersant Celina for which he was booked.

Leeds were then awarded a free-kick in a more central position shortly after but Barry Douglas saw his low effort easily held by Erwin Mulder.

Swansea were on top and Joe Rodon sent a header over the bar from a Celina corner before Connor Roberts blazed another effort over.

But the hosts were bossing matters and the Swans took the lead in the 24th minute when Leeds were carved apart after Phillips was dispossessed in the middle of the park.

Swansea raced forward through first Barrie McKay and then Celina who cut a pass back inside to McBurnie who rifled a low shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 26th minute.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa quickly decided that a change was called for and took off Phillips for Lewis Baker.

But it was Swansea who squandered the next big chance when Jamie Shackleton lost the ball to Celina who flashed a powerful shot wide when he had McBurnie in support.

Leeds then missed a golden opportunity themselves when a Douglas cross after a cleared corner presented a free header for birthday boy Gaetano Berardi who sent his effort over the bar.

From another Swansea attack, the excellent Celina put a clever looped effort just wide but from nothing Leeds then levelled matters through Roofe after excellent play from Shackleton five minutes before the break.

The 18-year-old broke free down the right flank and fizzed over a powerful low cross which took out keeper Mulder, allowing Roofe to slam the ball into an empty net.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips (Baker 28), Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shackleton, Bamford, Harrison, Shaughnessy, Pearce.

Swansea City: Mulder, Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Rodon, Olsson, Fulton, Fer, Celina, Roberts, McBurnie, McKay. Subs: Benda, Montero, Carrroll, Asoro, James, Grimes, Dhanda.

Referee: Andy Davies.