HALF TIME REPORT: Norwich City 0 Leeds United 2: Klich and Alioski have Whites heading into top spot

LEEDS UNITED are heading for the top of the Championship with goals from Mateusz Klich and Gjanni Alioski giving the Whites a 2-0 lead at the half-time break of Saturday's Championship clash at Norwich City.

The Canaries made a bright start but a moment of class from Pablo Hernandez led to Mateusz Klich firing United into a 21st-minute lead after the Pole followed up a Gjanni Alioski header.

After a fine pass from Kemar Roofe, Alioski's fierce strike then doubled the advantage just five minutes later.

Norwich made the brighter start and after Alioski had sliced United's first attempt miles wide, the returning Pontus Jansson twice snuffed out danger with a headed clearance from a free-kick and then a fine challenge to clear Mortiz Leitner's cross.

After a decent spell of possession from Leeds, Jansson then produced a brilliant sliding tackle on Teemu Pukki who was sent clear by Ivo Pinto as Norwich broke through with ease.

But a moment of magic from Pablo Hernandez led to United taking a 21st-minute lead as the Spaniard's fine pass found Alioski whose header was parried clear by Tim Krul but only to Klich who showed great composure to calmly slot the ball home.

And United then doubled their lead just five minutes later when Roofe picked out Alioski in the area with the Macedonian producing a rasping finish from a tight angle to beat Krul at his near post.

Leeds were suddenly in cruise control and Samu Saiz then blasted an attempt over but an excellent block from Kalvin Phillips was then required to divert a Pukki shot just wide.

But Norwich ended the half with a decent spell of pressure with Roofe in the right place to clear a Timm Klose just before the interval.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling (c), Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Bamford.

Norwich City: Krul, Pinto, Leitner, Lewis, Klose, Trybull, Pukki, Hernandez, Hanley (c), Thompson, Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny.

Referee: Simon Hooper.