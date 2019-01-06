HALF TIME: QPR 1 Leeds United 1: Aapo Halme strike cancels out Aramide Oteh penalty

AAPO HALME'S second goal for Leeds United put the Whites level at 1-1 after an Aramide Oteh penalty in the first half of Sunday afternoon's third round FA Cup clash at QPR.

QPR struck first when Oteh converted a 23rd-minute penalty awarded after Leif Davis fouled Jake Bidwell but United drew level just two minutes later when a Lewis Baker free-kick was spilled by Matt Ingram into the path of Halme who netted from close range.

Leeds almost took the lead after just 28 seconds but a powerful volley from Tyler Roberts smashed one post before zipping across the goal line to hit the other post and bouncing clear.

Whites 'keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell then tipped a low shot from Eberechi Eze just wide before palming a Bidwell header from a corner over.

The Rs then squandered an even better chance when Eze played in Bright Osayi-Samuel one-on-one only for the striker to be denied by Peacock-Farrell.

But Peacock-Farrell was then left to pick the ball out of his net in the 23rd minute after left back Davis had sent Bidwell flying in the area to concede a penalty.

Oteh smashed the spot kick down the middle of the net but Leeds equalised just two minutes later when Rs keeper Ingram spilled a low free-kick to Halme who gratefully pounced for a tap in.

United then went agonisingly close to taking a 29th-minute lead when Gjanni Alioski's cross found Roberts whose close-range effort was tipped just wide by Ingram.

But United were let off the hook ten minutes later when Baker gave away possession to Osman Kakay on the edge of the box but Kakay could only fire straight at Peacock-Farrell.

Both sides continued to exchange chances with Alioski then twice going close for Leeds either side of Eze driving an effort over and the half ended with a swift Rs counter which saw Oteh blaze a powerful effort just over the bar.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Halme, Ayling, Davis, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Roberts, Alioski, Harrison. Subs: Huffer, Pearce, Diaz, Gotts, Stevens, Odour, Temenuzhkov.

QPR: Ingram, Kakay, Furlong, Hall, Bidwell, Osayi-Samuel, Scowen, Cousins, Freeman, Eze, Oteh. Subs: Lumley, Manning, Baptiste, Smith, Chair, Wszolek, Smyth.

Referee: G Eltringham.