HALF TIME: Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds United 0 - Whites trailing to Jack Colback gift and down to ten-men after Kalvin Phillips red card

HEAD TO HEAD: Aitor Karanka and Marcelo Bielsa.
HEAD TO HEAD: Aitor Karanka and Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites begin 2019 at the City Ground.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.