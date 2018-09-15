HALF TIME: Millwall 0 Leeds United 0 - All square after scrappy first-half battle at The Den

LEEDS UNITED'S Championship clash at Millwall is goalless at the half-time interval after an extremely scrappy 45 minutes at The Den with Tyler Roberts squandering United's best chance in injury time.

Leeds made a confident start and after Samu Saiz had skipped challenges from Jed Wallace and Shaun Williams, Jack Harrison's cross flew narrowly infront of Gjanni Alioski at close range.

After Luke Ayling earned a Whites free-kick some 25 yards out, Barry Douglas then curled an effort well wide of the left post before a raking cross from Jack Harrison narrowly failed to pick out Roberts and Alioski.

But Millwall then began to offer a real threat at set pieces with Ryan Leonard's header bouncing off Steve Morison into Bailey Peacock-Farrell's arms from a corner before Morison himself headed wide from another corner shortly after.

The returning Pontus Jansson was then let off the hook after giving the ball away with a loose pass in the centre circle as Millwall wasted the counter attack.

Leeds were under the pump though a fine pass from Mateusz Klich out wide to Barry Douglas led to a chance for Roberts whose shot from inside the area was blocked by Murray Wallace with 'keeper Ben Amos out of position.

Millwall hit back - again through their aerial threat - with Morison's looping header just caught by Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the 'keeper scrambled back towards his own line.

But Leeds then squandered their best chance yet in the sole minute of first half-injury time when Roberts latched on to a long ball and outfoxed the backtracking Wallace only to see his shot hit Amos and trickle across the area to be cleared.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Edmondson, Clarke

Millwall: Amos, McLaughlin, M Wallace, Cooper, Meredith; J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, O’Brien; Morison, Gregory. Subs: Martin, Romeo, Bradshaw, Webster, Tunnicliffe, Elliott, Skalak.