Half-time - Leeds United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ekuban spurns golden chance

Caleb Ekuban missed a glorious chance to claim the half-time initiative as Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday struggled to raise the temperature at a perishing Elland Road.

United were again grateful for the reflexes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell after the young goalkeeper denied Adam Reach an early goal but Ekuban passed up the best of the chances in a goalless first half by failing to find the net from six yards out.

Rob Green denies Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes from the penalty spot during the corresponding fixture last season.

Leeds were without the creativity of Samuel Saiz, who missed out with a hamstring strain, and they struggled to fashion regular openings without him.

Wednesday should have been ahead in the eighth minute when Lucas Joao read the run of Reach and played him in behind United’s defence but Peacock-Farrell cut the angle and blocked the winger’s effort with a foot.

Adam Forshaw was first to threatened for Leeds, curling a deflected shot wide after picking up a short corner from Pablo Hernandez, and Forshaw tried to force the pace of a derby which took time to find its rhythm.

Snow before kick-off made the pitch difficult but Reach drew another decent stop from Peacock-Farrell with a 20-yard effort on 22 minutes. Ekuban, however, let Wednesday off the hook moments later.

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz, who misses today's game with a hamstring problem.

The striker had only Joe Wildsmith to beat after Hernandez and Forshaw worked a clever free-kick to him six yards out but the striker allowed his first league goal to go begging by driving a finish against Wildsmith.

Alioski was then denied by Wednesday’s covering defence as he burst onto an Ekuban pass and Ekuban lashed another chance high into the crowd on the half-hour.

A late strike from Atdhe Nuhiu sailed gently into Peacock-Farrell’s hands but United were rescued by an offside flag in injury-time as Hutchinson headed home from a free-kick.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi , Pennington, Jansson, Pearce, O'Kane, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Dallas, Ekuban. Subs: Wiedwald, Anita, Vieira, Phillips, Sacko, Lasogga, Grot.

Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce, who makes his debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith; Venancio, Lees, Pudil; Hunt, Hutchinson, Pelupessy, Reach, Boyd; Nuhiu, Joao. Subs: Dawson, Palmer, Bannan, Jones, Fox, Butterfield, Rhodes.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)